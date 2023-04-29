Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest superstars across the globe at this moment, with fees touching the sky and probably even penetrating beyond. The actor who was last seen in Black Adam is known for his quirky acting talent and applauded for the paradigm shift he made from boxing to acting and that too so successfully. While his career keeps boosting with every morning and flops don’t affect him like the mortal actors, a legal suit definitely can in some way or the other. Making news today is a former WWE star alleging The Rock of plotting a plan to kidnap her and her kids.

Yes, you read that right. For the unversed, we are talking about Former TNA Impact and WWE Developmental Star Trenasha Biggers, who worked under the name Rhaka Khan in her glory days. Khan has been involved in a rigorous legal battle for past many months and in October last year she decided to drag in not just The Rock but a complete brigade of famous people and even some government agencies.

As per a new report, Rhaka Khan has sued Dwayne Johnson, The Mix, Maryse and many more people for conspiring against her and children and the ongoing criminal cases in the court of Texas. The lawsuit is worth $3 Billion and includes some very shocking names and claims. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

If the latest Giant Freakin Robot report is to go by, in a massive $3 Billion lawsuit targeting many WWE personalities, Rhaka Khan has named Dwayne Johnson, The Miz, and his wife, Maryse, The Bella Twins, former backstage agent Steve Keirn, and many others. Not just that, Trenasha Biggers has even alleged a big conspiracy of corporations, government agencies, and the wrestling personalities to interfering in her ongoing child custody and aggravated kidnapping case.

To our surprise, Dwayne Johnson, who is one of the most prominent names in the lawsuit, is not actually the biggest one. It also includes, The FBI, New Mexico Police Department, Home Depot, The EI Pase Child Protective Services, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Bank Of America, NYPD, Billy Corgan, Mick Folley, Late Chris Benoit, Jim Cornette, Con Edison, and Michael Jordan. There are even more names in the list.

In her $3 Billion law suits, Rhaka Khan aka Trenasha Biggers has alleged that all these have conspired to kidnap her and her children. Neither of the defendants have yet made any movement regarding this lawsuit because even the court is yet to take the matter ahead. Rhaka was last seen in the WWE World in 2011. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

