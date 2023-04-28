Dave Bautista, who started off as a WWE wrestler and is now in Hollywood, has a massive fan following. As the wrestler-turned-actor is awaiting the release of his upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 movie, he still misses his days in the wrestling ring. However, back when he made his comeback in the year 2019, he had a feud with Tripe H. His promo was heavily discussed as he was seen screaming and spitting all over the mic.

While taking on his former Evolution mentor in a No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 35, the WWE star provoked him for a match. Being former team mates, they have to create hype for their rivalry, as it was seen in the episode of Raw as their intense confrontation took place. Read on ahead as the GOTG actor explained what really happened and why he spat on the mic.

During a conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Dave Bautista talked about his infamous ‘Give Me What I Want’ promo that he’d accidentally bungled. He admitted, “It wasn’t intentional,” and unnecessarily stretched the chant as he forgot something particularly important that he was supposed to mention. Both the stars escalated the promo, which wasn’t totally planned out and didn’t allow the two performers to know exactly when their cue was.

“There was something that I hadn’t said, so [Triple H] kept dragging it out. I wasn’t sure what it was. So, I had to keep escalating cause once I went there I couldn’t get back. So, that’s why I kept saying it louder and louder,” said the WWE star. As the incident took place in fron of ther live audiences, Bautista admitted that it finally dawned on him and added, “I need to say something in that promo.”

However, as Dave Bautista lost his match at WrestleMania 35, he announced his retirement from WWE. On the other hand, he will seen for ther last time playing Draxx The Destroyer in MCU upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is scheduled to be released on 5 May.

