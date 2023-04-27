Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is just a month away from being released in the theatres, and everyone is wondering what the next MCU threequel will be. The first GOTG movie remains one of the high watermarks of the franchise that managed to capture lightning in a bottle when it danced its way into theatres back in 2014. Even director James Gunn was not sure of the original choices for Star-Lord, and Draxx, as many other actors were also in the running.

Initially, nobody thought the James Gunn-directed GOTG movies would do any wonders as it was the first MCU movie that was not connected to the storyline. However, there was something special about the misfits in James Gunn’s far-out space opera that tapped into something truly magical for the audiences.

During the conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, GOTG director James Gunn revealed that he enlisted former WWE star Dave Bautista to do an improv scene audition with Chris Pratt. He revealed their instant chemistry ultimately convinced Marvel Studios to agree with his final casting choices of Star-Lord and Drax The Destroyer. As their chemistry popped during the audition, Marvel went ahead with the final casting for Pratt but was still resistant about Bautista.

Along with the former WWE star, Marvel was also sceptical of Karen Gillan as she originally auditioned with her native Scottish accent, which is a no-go for Marvel. She recalls the director giving her a note that unlocked the character’s voice. “I was kind of doing a generic villain thing,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor recalls, to which James told her, “Do Marilyn Monroe/Clint Eastwood.”

However, when the cast assembled and began filming in London in 2013; plenty of press predicted Guardians would be Marvel’s first flop. Proving all the predictions and assumptions wrong, the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie went on to be a hit for Marvel as it grossed a profitable amount for the studios.

Chris Pratt starrer Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theatres on May 5, 2023.

