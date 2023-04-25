While one face of Hollywood reveals its glitz, glamour and everything artistic, the other side talks about its nasty truths – the casting couch and s*xual exploitation. Over the years, many actresses have talked about their horrific experiences of being asked to do unimaginable things for the sake of their careers. Marilyn Monroe is probably one of the first stars in Hollywood to candidly talk about these terrible practices candidly. Scroll on to learn more.

The #MeToo movement helped many actresses like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett, and Cara Delevingne to come forward and call out the predators in showbiz who exploited or tried to exploit women in the industry. Monroe was one of the first actresses to talk about Hollywood bullies and the exploitation culture.

As per Inquisitr, Marilyn Monroe talked about powerful filmmakers and described Hollywood crudely. She said, “I met them all. Phoniness and failure were all over them. Some were vicious and crooked. But they were as near to the movies as you could get. So you sat with them, listening to their lies and schemes. And you saw Hollywood with their eyes – an overcrowded brothel, a merry-go-round with beds for horses.”

That’s not it! Author Michelle Morgan, who wrote The Girl and studied Marilyn Monroe’s life for 30 years, revealed how the actress dodged the casting couch several times. As per Fox News, he said, “She had walked out of various interviews and situations that she deemed inappropriate.” Marylin even accused an executive of trying to harass her but never revealed his name. “She was never going to let herself be victimized. She spoke about it and as a result, inspired other people to speak out… She was one of the only actresses in Hollywood at that time who was speaking out about that,” Morgan added.

As per Sky News, a British writer W J Weatherby shared that Monroe once said, “You can’t sleep your way into being a star, though. It takes much, much more. But it helps. A lot of actresses get their first chance that way. Most of the men are such horrors, they deserve all they can get out of them!”

