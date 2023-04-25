Priyanka Chopra, who now goes by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has done exceptionally well in both Bollywood and Hollywood. The actress has also explored the TV space with her show Quantico and is now set to make her OTT debut with Citadel. While the actress is now professionally addressed as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, she recently revealed what she told her husband, Nick Jonas, when she saw ‘Jonas’ added to her name on a billboard.

PeeCee began her acting career after winning the Miss World 2000 beauty pageant. She has been entertaining the masses for the past two decades and has won millions of hearts.

Coming back to Priyanka’s reaction to seeing Jonas being added to her name professionally, the actress recently talked about it while promoting Citadel. She is currently on a promotional spree for the show and is sharing some exciting moments of her life.

Talking about seeing her poster on a building, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was nothing but an overwhelming experience. During a chat with FOX5, the actress said, “There’s a movie I did which was based on an Olympic female boxer champion. Her name was Mary Kom and it said ‘Priyanka Chopra in an as Mary Kom’. I remember seeing that for the first time.” The Matrix: Resurrections star continued, “The gravity of it… and then my TV series Quantico came out, I remember at Sunset Boulevard my face on a building and my name on top. It’s really mind-boggling when you see that. Your name in sparkling letters, its tantalizing, it’s very exciting to see that.”

While Priyanka Chopra’s name now appears as Priyanka Chopra Jonas on posters, when she first saw it, she turned to her husband to remind him that she loves him. Talking about the same, PeeCee joked, “It’s a reminder to people that I am taken.” She further narrated the incident and said, “For the first time when I saw it, I think it was the Matrix or one of my other movies or my book or something. I looked at my husband and I was like, ‘You know right. That I love you. Can you tell? You better know that.’ But of course, the gravity of the decision and also the fact that my name and my identity has evolved in the 22-23 years that I’ve been doing this. I think the excitement is still seeing yourself up there.”

In concluding her statement, Priyanka said, “You can call me Priyanka, you can call me Pri, you can call me PCJ, whatever. It doesn’t change the fact that it’s me up there, and that’s exciting.”

