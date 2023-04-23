Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming show ‘Citadel’, which also stars Richard Madden. She is in Rome right now and gave a glimpse of the same through her Instagram stories featuring her husband and singer Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie. The actress also shared pictures of herself on the photo-sharing site looking hot as a ‘hari mirch’ in a deep plunging neckline gown with Nick; he can’t take his eyes off her. Netizens are now reacting to her pictures on social media and have dropped some hilarious reactions in the comments under the same. Scroll below to take a look.

PeeCee started the promotions with India after attending NMACC and later in London. She shared some breathtakingly beautiful pictures of herself, and while we were still drooling over her London wardrobe, she’s now slaying in Rome, Italy.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra captioned them, “Roman holiday 💚” In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a green-coloured plunging neckline gown that came with a long feathered cape.

What stole the show was her great makeup and hairdo; take a look at it below:

Reacting to her pictures on social media with Nick Jonas, a user on Instagram commented, “Nick jiju apki apni biwi hai. Ayise taad rhe ho jaise peheli baar dekha ho😂”

Another user commented, “Nick is like “eye on the price”😂😂😂😂”

A third user commented, “Nick having his priorities in order on that last photo 😭🤣”

A fourth commented, “That last picture lol clearly Nick is eyeing something! Haha you look gorgeous!”

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ recent pictures on Instagram from their Rome holiday? Tell us in the space below.

