Salman Khan has returned to the big screen with Farhad Samji’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Ever since its first rushes were dropped online, fans have been waiting with bated breath. The Dabangg actor had two releases – KBKJ and Tiger 3 – in 2023 slated for festive release – Eid and Diwali. While the former is already treating its fans, the latter has been the most-anticipated and most awaited for a longest time now.

But before the makers drop official glimpses, BTS photos and videos continue to surface every now and then. On the occasion of Eid, Salman’s diehard fans dropped a BTS clip from the sets, which has taken the web by storm for all the obvious reasons. Netizens even compared Sallu Bhai’s cigarette to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan making all the noise on and off social media, a clip from the sets of Tiger 3 has emerged on Twitter, and it sees Salman Khan smoking. Helmed by Band Baajaa Baraat director Maneesh Sharma, it stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The viral clip sees Salman wearing his signature black pathani while sitting on a chair surrounded by other crew members from the sets. Soon after the BTS video surfaced on the web, netizens couldn’t help but drop hilarious comments.

A user wrote, “abe Bhai KO Rocky Bhai Jaisa Character Play Krna Chahiye Koi KGF Lvl Film,” while another said, “Bhai ki cigarette bhi pathan se jayda famous hai…”

A third user wrote, “jo log aaj bhonk rhe tiger ko aane do.”

While fourth netizen wrote, “aisa lag raha Gaav ke bhai log ka party chalu he.. jail se chutne ke baad ka.”

Meanwhile other section of social media users expressed their excitement for Tiger 3 and said “Let the game begins.” Check out the video:

#SalmanKhan In Black Pathani With Ciggrate On The Sets Of #Tiger3 , Eid Mubarak🌛 pic.twitter.com/aw58zJ8B2I — Radhe (@BadassSalmaniac) April 22, 2023

For the unversed, Salman Khan had reportedly quit smoking after suffering some health problems. He was allegedly a chain smoker before. Well, it now looks like an occasional thing, do you think so?

Must Read: When Alia Bhatt Chose Not To Answer “A Katrina Kaif Role She’d Like To Steal” & Had A ‘Mirchi’ Instead, Netizens React “Uska Boyfriend Steal Kar Le Gayi…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News