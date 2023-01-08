In the last 4 years, KGF has established itself as a brand across the world. Starring Yash as our beloved Rocky Bhai, the franchise has witnessed its two instalments shaking the box office. Now, everyone awaits KGF Chapter 3’s arrival and amid it, producer Vijay Kirgandur has given a major update about the film and also shared the shocking possibility. Keep reading to know more!

KGF Chapter 1 released way back in 2018 and was a huge hit at the box office. 4 years later, the franchise became a phenomenon as KGF Chapter went beyond 1200 crores worldwide. With so much love from the audience, it’s hard to imagine any other playing Rocky other than Yash. But Hombale Films’ Vijay Kirgandur has made a shocking statement.

As per the report on Metrosaga.com, Vijay Kirgandur revealed that the pre-production work for KGF Chapter 3 hasn’t started yet and the film isn’t happening anytime soon as director Prashanth Neel is busy. He said that part 3 is expected to go on floors in 2025. Not just that but even shared that there are plans to take the franchise forward till part 5. It is even possible that KGF continues beyond the fifth instalment.

Along with this exciting revelation, the KGF producer also talked about the shocking possibility that Yash might get replaced as Rocky in the franchise post the fifth instalment. He said, “It is possible in the KGF franchise that after the 5th part, another hero may play Rocky Bhai’s role, just like the James Bond series, the heroes keep changing.”

He also revealed that KGF Chapter will most possibly release in 2026.

