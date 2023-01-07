2022 has been an overall good year for the South Indian film industry as a whole, with films like Kantara, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Ponniyin Selvan, 777 Charlie and others. Among them, Kantara, apart from RRR, gained an amazing amount of positive responses from the audience. The film was initially released in Kannada language only, but after, it was dubbed into other languages, too, including Hindi. While on the other hand, KGF Chapter 2 was also appreciated a lot by the audience, and both these films did really well at the box office. Recently, actor Kishore Kumar, who played a titular role in Kantara shared his views on this Yash starrer film.

For the unversed, Yash’s KGF 2 is a full-on action-packed film like its predecessor, and this one also had Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in it. It has been directed by Prashanth Neel and is counted among the top five highest-grossing Indian films across the globe, following SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 and Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

Kantara, on the other hand, was directed by Rishab Shetty, and he himself played the lead in it. Kishore played the role of the forest officer Muralidhar, who received a lot of appreciation for his portrayal of the character. In an interview with India Today, the actor shared his views on KGF 2, where he said, “I don’t know if it’s right or wrong, but I haven’t watched KGF 2. It is not my type of cinema. It is a personal choice. I would rather watch a small film that is not successful but deals with something serious than something that is mindless.” [Ouch!] Well, everybody is entitled to their own opinion!

On the other hand, on one of the occasions, Yash acknowledged the Rishab Shetty starrer when a host accidentally referred to ‘Kantara’ as Yash’s film but later on corrected themself, “Not your film but a Kannada film,” as per a report by the News18. Yash immediately interrupted him and said, “Sir, it is also my film. You said it’s not my film, but it is my film also.” His reply and the overall gesture towards the Kannada film melted the hearts of his fans and, overall, all of ours.

