Samantha Ruth Prabhu has left everyone impressed with her performance in Yashoda and took over the entire social media universe by storm. While the actress has been surrounded by rumours of her taking a long sabbatical from work, leading to her withdrawing from Raj and DK’s next project Citadel were all untrue. Putting aside all the rumours the actress is back to work.

While taking to her social media, the actress shared a picture from the recording studio that captures her pretty traditional look from her upcoming Shaakuntalam.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu further jotted down the caption, “Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness and loss of belonging in the world & through it I’ll walk myself home. -Nikki Rowe #shaakuntalam 🦢🫶🏻”

Take a look at the post shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Moreover, Prabhu ruled the year 2022 with her dazzling presence in Oo Antava song from Pushpa that truly went on to become a rage. Apart from this, she has been the reigning queen of a leading research report month after month in 2022, as she topped the study of India’s Most Popular South Female Stars.

Further ahead, Samantha has an interesting slate of projects including Shaakuntalam and Kushi, besides Citadel.

