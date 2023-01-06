Superstar Yash is solely responsible for KGF Chapter 2’s box office success and giving Indian audiences something to celebrate after so long. He has time and again smashed records and made gigantic collections. His sole desire to increase the prominence of Kannada entertainment has motivated him to hoist the flag higher than before. This becomes one reason why fans are so madly in love with him.

Yash is turning a year older on the 8th of January, and the excitement amongst the fans is so high that they have already started celebrating his birthday in advance. Check out the mega celebration fans are hosting to mark Yash’s birthday.

Taking to social media, a fan wrote “3 Days To Go For Rocking Festival 💥😍

Another Yash fan wrote, “Advance Happy Birthday BOSS 🔥”

A comment read, wrote “2 days to go 💯❤️‍🔥👑 Advance Happy Birthday Boss 💯👑💥”

A user wrote “3 Days To Go For Rocking Festival 💥😍 Advance Happy Birthday BOSS 🔥”

Another took to social media and shared “Fans outside his residence just to see Yashboss🔥3 days to go for Boss birthday 🎂 “

Fans outside his residence just to see Yashboss🔥 3 days to go for Boss birthday 🎂 #YashBOSS #Yash19 @TheNameIsYash pic.twitter.com/BpksxrOCWs — YASH CULTS RAICHUR™ (@teamraichur) January 5, 2023

While Yash booked a phenomenal success at the box office with KGF Chapter 2’s whooping first-day collection of 54 crores in the Hindi market and marked big on the global front by collecting 1200 crores.

Moreover, it is a sheer example of his constant belief and faith in the art and culture of the his industry that makes him a man who is the name behind the rising glory of the Kannada film industry on the map of India.

