Kollywood is all set to witness the biggest clash in recent times with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu locking horns during Pongal 2023. Interestingly, while both the films are announced for Pongal’s arrival, none of them has got an actual release date. Amid the suspense around the release date, it’s Vijay who has taken a huge lead, at least in the pre-release phase. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Vijay vs Ajith is one of the most hardcore fan rivalries of all time in Indian cinema. Sometimes, it’s way beyond toxic. Even now, with just a few days away from the release, fans of both Tamil superstars are fighting like anything on social media. While the result of a clash is awaited, we have got our winner in the pre-release business.

As per TrackTollywood.com, Thalapathy Vijay is slaying it with Varisu. Despite giving a commercial flop with Beast, Vijay’s stardom hasn’t dimmed a bit. It is learnt that worldwide theatrical rights are valued at 142 crores. Out of it, rights in Tamil Nadu have been sold at 72 crores. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have fetched 18 crores. The rest of India has fetched 17 crores, while rights in overseas are valued at 35 crores.

Coming to Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, its worldwide theatrical rights are valued at 86.25 crores. Out of it, Tamil Nadu has contributed 60 crores. Telugu states’ rights are valued at 3.2 crores. The rest of India accounts for 8.05 crores. Overseas theatrical rights have been sold at 15 crores.

One can clearly see Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu dominating Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. Now let’s see who wins the box office battle!

