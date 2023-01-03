Kollywood is all set to witness one of the biggest box office clashes with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu locking horns during Pongal 2023. Vijay’s next is creating a good buzz outside the Kollywood market as it gears up for a grand release in Telugu states. Now, here’s what Tollywood star Ram Charan feels about the film.

Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, the family entertainer also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj and others. The film is releasing in Telugu too and none other than Dil Raju is backing it as a distributor and producer. Considering Raju’s name, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is garnering good screening in Telugu states despite the clash with Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy.

Now, as per the report, Tollywood superstar Ram Charan has watched Varisu. Charan visited Thaman’s studio for some work related to his next with Shankar. There, Dil Raju arranged a private screening of Thalapathy Vijay’s film for him. And it is learnt that the RRR star has liked it and praised the performances of all the actors.

That’s the first response for Varisu! Let’s see how it performs upon its release during Pongal.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is enjoying a good buzz in Telugu states despite Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna films arriving during the same period. In fact, at some centres, it is getting more screens due to Dil Raju’s backing. Overall too, the film is going great guns.

A few days ago, we heard that the film is raking in huge deals- be it non-theatrical or theatrical rights. The report on Tracktollywood.com stated that the worldwide theatrical rights of Varisu have bought 125 crores. Speaking about the non-theatrical rights, a whopping 250 crores have come in. Combining this, the grand pre-release stands at 375 crores.

