In September, Suriya fans were delivered exciting news – his next film Suriya 42 with director Siva, co-starring Disha Patani. Not only was his next collaboration announced, but the makers also revealed that the still-untitled reincarnation-based action-adventure film will be shot in 3D and released in 10 languages – thereby making it a Pan-world film. And now we have an interesting update concerning its earnings.

As per a report coming in Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios has acquired the Hindi rights of the Suriya-Disha Patani starrer. Read on to know about the money involved in the acquisition and more.

Talking about the Hindi rights acquisition deal, an industry source shares told Pinkvilla, “Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) has acquired the Hindi rights of Suriya 42 for a sum of Rs 100 crore. This is the biggest buy till date for a Suriya film in Hindi as also one of the biggest buys till date for a Pan-India film from the Tamil Film Industry.” The source continued, “The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make a massive reincarnation-based action adventure, set in past and present, which appeals to audiences all across, and have found their ideal partner in Jayantilal Gada.”

The insider also informed the portal that Pen Studios has acquired the satellite, digital and theatrical rights for the Hindi version of the film. “In technical terms, the filmmaker has acquired the Hindi Negative Rights of Suriya 42. Conventionally, Suriya films have done well in the satellite market in Hindi belts, and his next being a mega budget film, has fetched good offers from various satellite and digital partners.”

While a major chunk of Suriya 42 already wrapped up, the next schedule of the Siva directorial begins next week. The makers plan to call it a wrap by March this year.

The is being produced by Suriya’s producer-cousin K. E. Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green, in association with UV Creations. As per reports, the reincarnation-based action-adventure will be released in two parts, with the first one being shot for 160 to 170 days in Europe as well as Chennai and Puducherry. The movie is gearing up for a late 2023 release in 10 languages.

