Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most popular actors in the country and also happens to be one of the most eligible bachelors. While his name is often connected with Rashmika Mandanna, the two have never officially accepted their relationship with each other in the media. Vijay shared a throwback picture from the Maldives on New Year’s and a picture with the same location was shared by Rashmika in October, mere coincidence or there’s something brewing between these two? Eagle-eyed fans are speculating and how, let’s find out.

Vijay and Rashmika are both of the most successful actors at the moment in the entertainment industry. They both enjoy a massive fan following on social media with Rashmika having over 35 million followers and Vijay having 17 million followers on Instagram.

Now, Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram and shared a throwback picture from the Maldives wishing his fans New Year’s with a caption that read, “A year where we all had moments, when we laughed hard, cried quietly, chased goals, won some, lost some :) We need to celebrate everything :) cuz that is life.Happy new year my loves ❤️ Have a great new year!”

Now back in October, Rashmika Mandanna also shared a picture with same location on her Instagram with a caption that read, “Water baby 🏝️🤍👶🏻”

Take a look at their posts together shared by a Reddit user below:

What are your thoughts on netizens speculating about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship yet again on social media? Tell us in the space below.

