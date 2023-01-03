Malayalam superstar Mammootty has flagged off his 2023 with the new movie helmed by cinematographer-turned-director, Roby Vargheese Raj.

The movie, according to insiders, is a crime thriller and Mammootty joined the crew on January 1 on the sets of the movie at Pala in Kottayam district. His arrival was marked by the cutting of a cake and New Year celebrations as well.

The script of the movie, starring Mammootty in the lead, is by Mohammed Shafi and it has been co-scripted by Rony David Raj, the director’s brother. Mohammed Rahil is wielding the camera and Malayalam cinema’s prolific music director, Sushin Shyam, is composing the music. Praveen Prabhakar presides over the editing table.

Produced by Mammootty’s production house, Mammootty Kampany, the movie will be shot across Kerala and in Mumbai and New Delhi.

This is the first directorial venture of Roby Vargheese Raj, who had worked as a cinematographer in previous Mammooty films ‘Puthiya Niyamam’ and ‘Great Father’.

Superstar Mammootty has had a fairly successful run in 2022 with his movie ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ making Rs 80 crore in the box office (by Malayalam industry standards, that will be considered a big hit), followed by CBI 5 – Brain (Rs 50 crore) and Rorschach (Rs 17 crore).

Big fat egos, which is the norm in the Malayalam film industry, was clearly visible at the closing ceremony of the 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) when superstar Mammootty’s latest film came under criticism from none other than Ranjith, Chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the organiser of the event.

The multi-faceted Ranjith, also a hugely popular film personality, was peeved when he was booed by a section of the audience, mostly the youth, when his name was announced to speak at the closing ceremony of the IFFK.

