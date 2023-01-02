Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming epic love story will be released in theatres on February 17.

Samantha took to Instagram, where she shared a poster from the film featuring her and Dev Mohan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu captioned the new poster: “Witness the Epic Love Story #Shaakuntalam in theatres near you from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gunaa Teamworks (@gunaa_teamworks)

‘Shaakuntalam’ starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a Telugu language mythological drama written and directed by Gunasekhar.

Based on a popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, Shaakuntalam features Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty, along with Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

Shaakuntalam was shot extensively around Hyderabad, including Ramoji Film City, Ananthagiri Hills, and Gandipet Lake.

Must Read: Samantha Is No More A Part Of Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Remake? Has Been Advised To Disappear For 3 Months!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News