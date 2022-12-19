Samantha owns a huge penthouse base luxury home in Gachibowli which is considered one of the posh and costliest places in Hyderabad. She bought the house with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, from Mural Mohan, a senior actor.

Later, it is said they sold the house to the same actor. Murali Mohan later made it clear in an interview that Samantha bought the house back for herself and is currently living in it. This house costs around Rs 1 crore keeping the rates that have increased in mind.

Side businesses

Samantha, besides acting, has two to three businesses along with her friends. She owns a play school called Ekam Early Learning Center and also Saaki, a clothing brand. The actress is a fashion diva and she gives a lot of input to Saaki. She even owns a charity foundation where she helps fund the treatment and surgeries of children who comes from financially backward families.

Net worth

Samantha has been part of so many films now. She is busy with films in Hindi and is set for her Hollywood debut as well. As per a source, her net worth is close to Rs 97 crores and her annual income to close to Rs 8 cores, as of 2022. She gets paid around Rs 10 lakhs – 20 lakhs for a paid partnership post on Instagram. She charges around Rs 3 – 5 crores for TV commercials.

Samantha also has real estate, stocks, and other investments she is part of. Her manager Mahendra closely looks into all the films and endorsements she handles. He even handles her accounts.

Cars

Samantha owns the BMW 7 Series which is powered by a 3.0L turbocharged i-6 engine that has a horsepower of 335hp and 450 Nm of torque. The German car can go from 0-100 kph in 5.8 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kph, as per auto biz. The Family Man 2 actress is often spotted in this car and it is priced at Rs 1.42 Crore.

