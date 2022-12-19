Kannada actor Yash, who grew to fame with the KGF movie directed by Prashanth Neel has a huge fan following across the country. No matter how many times you have watched him on screen, meeting him in person is something that every fan of his would not want to miss.

The Kannada actor is one of the most sought-after actors from the south not just among producers but the public as well. The actor was recently seen at an event held in Bengaluru where he clicked 700 selfies with fans present there. While the organizers of the event suggested clicking group pictures, the actor, very calmly, obliged to click individual pictures with his fans. This gesture is so warm that it took the internet by storm. It took two extra hours after the event and Yash, very patiently, stood there for his fans.

To catch a glimpse of him, fans came from far off distances and their love is what made Yash wait for them. This speaks volumes about the actor who does not take his stardom for granted but gives back love to the fans who showered him with the same love.

Several fans of Yash took to Twitter to share glimpses of the event.

A fan wrote, “overwhelming moment..he is real super star, never before phenomena after such huge huge success🥺 #ROCKINGSUPERSTAR #YASHBOSS #KGFCHAPTER2 #Yash19 @FilmCompanion @fcompanionsouth @hombalefilms game changer of Indian cinema . Sacha humble Sacha down to earth @TheNameIsYash (sic).”

Another one wrote, “Ohhh man dream come true moment what a aura he has🔥🔥🔥🔥 was emotional and had goosebumps simultaneously when I met @TheNameIsYash Tq Boss and @FilmCompanion for conducting on ground event with yash 🤩 #Yash19 #YashBossinFCFrontRow #FCFrontRow #film #Yash (sic).”

The Internet has been showering Yash with praises and calling him the Real Superstar who respects the love of his fans and their time. On the work front, Yash is yet to finalise and announce his next film which is going to be another pan-India film that will create a rage at the box office.

