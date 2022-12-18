Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has completed a year since its release and on its first release anniversary, everything about the film took the internet on the storm. Fans of the film, and the actors have celebrated the success of the Sukumar directorial as they can’t wait to watch the sequel of Pushpa in the theatres. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film made some really good collections at the box office.

The internet is taken on storm by the Pushpa which was trending all across. It was trending everywhere while Pushpa’s famous dialogues and songs were trending on Twitter with people sharing Pushpa memories with below hashtags.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The movie’s massive take over on social media on its release day anniversary.

On Saturday, several fans swarmed the popular social media platform with tweets about the actors and the song. One of them wrote, “All the songs of Pushpa movie because blockbuster just like the movie became a blockbuster at the box office”. Another one tweeted out, “This year best song is Srivalli allu rashmika and we want more song like this one.” Someone also tweeted, “Fabulous Movie “Pushpa” gave me the lovely song Srivalli Allu Rashmika for my playlist.”

Never ever underestimate the STARDOM of @alluarjun 👈 One year for the SLIPPERSHOT to his haters waited for failure & the trackers underestimated him.#PushpaTheRise – Dream Run in HINDI for a SOUTH actor ( without SSR )💥💥#1YearForIndianHGOTYPushpa pic.twitter.com/hWy8BEQOQG — Adopted Son Of Kerala (@ASOKERALA) December 16, 2022

Another fan wrote, “Wow guys remembering the masterpiece pushpa for completing 1 year and watching again to see all gem characters and to listen the dialogue “Flower Nahi Fire hun mein” and see our Srivalli Allu Rashmika.”

Rashmika herself shared a collage of shots from the film on her Instagram story. She shared a still from Saami song and said it has been a pleasure to work with director Sukumar.

Must Read: Is Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone’s Cirkus’ Song ‘Current Laga’ Copied From Allu Arjun’s ‘Blockbuster’ Title Track? This Edit Will Blow You Mind

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News