Ram Charan is one of the most sought-after actors from a current lot of young actors. Thanks to Rajamouli’s RRR he has become a pan-India actor and proved his mettle not just across the industries in India but worldwide. Much before Ram Charan worked for RRR, he was popular in India as Megastar Chiranjeevi’s son. Chiranjeevi is one of the senior actors of the country; undoubtedly, Charan was born with a silver spoon. Well, take a look at what the RRR actor owns.

Ram Charan made his acting debut in 2007 with Chirutha and took some time to make an identity for himself. He married Upasana Kamineni, the granddaughter of Apollo Hospitals’ chairman Pratap Reddy. She is also an entrepreneur investing in several other businesses.

Net worth and remuneration

According to a report in Times Now, it is estimated that Ram Charan Tej has a net worth of almost Rs 1300. 75 crores. This property includes what he gets from his father and even what he earned for himself till now. Also, with RRR being a hit, his remuneration has been increased and is touching the sky lately. In 2018 and 2019, his remuneration was around Rs 17 crore and now, it is said he is receiving Rs 50-60 crore for his upcoming film RC 15 which Shankar directs.

Jaw-dropping properties

Charan owns a bungalow that is super costly and rich. He owns a huge house in one of the posh localities of Hyderabad. The bungalow’s worth is almost Rs 50 crore in Jubilee Hills. Ram Charan also likes to head out on expensive wheels. Charan owns a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 which costs a whopping Rs 4 crore. He was the first person to buy that car in India. His lifestyle is also pretty luxurious and he owns other cars like Mercedes Benz S Class, BMW 7 Series, Range Rover, Aston Martin and others.

Charan even owns some costliest watches. For example, he owns a Richar Mille RM 61-01 Yohan Blake which costs Rs 3, 03, 38, 853/-

Besides all this, he has a plush penthouse in Mumbai and even owns a good amount of shares in Apollo Hospitals in which his wife Upasana holds a key position.

