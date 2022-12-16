Given that there are only 52 weeks (sometimes 53) in the years, it’s common for films to clash at the box office given that several films are made in different languages each year. Come January 12, Thalapathy Vijay-led Varisu and Ajith Kumar-led Thunivu will lock horns at the ticket counters. Now, the producer of the former, Dil Raju, has made eyebrows raising comment.

In a video now available on social media we see the producer compare both the actors calling his film’s star the bigger of the two. Scroll below to know what he said and read some fans’ reactions to it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview – shared on Twitter by handle Karthik Ravivarma, producer Dil Raju opened up on the clash between Varisu and Thunivu. While talking about the same, he said that Thalapathy Vijay is a bigger star than Ajith in Tamil Nadu. Therefore, his film (Varisu) deserves to get more screens than Thunivu.

As reported by Hindustan Times, in an interview with the Telugu channel NTV, Dil Raju said, “In Tamil Nadu, Ajith sir’s film is releasing alongside my film. It is a known fact that Vijay sir is the number 1 star in Tamil Nadu. The state has a total of 800 screens. Right now, both films are getting an equal number of screens. I’m literally begging for at least 50 additional screens for my film because Vijay sir is a bigger star than Ajith.” Watch here:

Commenting on this video and Dil Raju wanting more screens for Varisu, one user wrote, “50-50 is still fine asking more than 50% is not fair when it comes to TN IMO as both have more or less equal market in tn.” Another added, “Presently they given equal screens to both films. Now dil raju asks he asks more screens for Varisu because he says Vijay is no.1 actor of tn. Though Red giant given equal screens despite they are known for huge release. 🤣”

Some more netizens called this a needless remark that will unnecessarily instigate a fan war. One wrote, “Someone from another state creating fans fight between Vijay and Ajith. Please ignore this kind of talk going forward.” Another commented, “Why is he even comparing the stars? If Vijay is the bigger star, shouldn’t his film automatically be given extra screens.”

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Varisu will mark Vijay’s debut in the Telugu industry – it was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu. Thunivu is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, it stars Manju Warrier opposite Ajith. Both films will be releasing worldwide on January 12 next year.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: RRR, The Kashmir Files To Delhi Crime & Panchayat, IMDb Announces Most Popular Indian Movies & Web Series of 2022

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News