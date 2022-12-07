For Kollywood, the year 2023 will start with a bang as two of the biggest stars, Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar, are set for a clash at the box office. Yes, their Varisu and Thunivu, respectively, will lock horns during Pongal and Sankranti festivities. Now, finally, the reaction of Vijay is here and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, Varisu is a complete family entertainer and has a stellar star cast in the form of Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Shaam, Sangeetha and others. It is said to be a bilingual film, shot in Tamil and Telugu. Speaking of Thunivu, the film is an action entertainer, presenting Ajith in a stylish mass avatar. Given the difference in genres, it will be a treat for the audience for sure.

While there’s still a lot of time left for the Varisu vs Thunivu clash, Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar fans have already started indulging in a nasty fan war. Contrary to it, Vijay has only good words to say for Ajith’s upcoming actioner. During a talk with Indiaglitz Tamil YouTube channel, Shaam revealed how Vijay reacted to a clash with Ajith’s film.

Reacting to clash talks, Thalapathy Vijay said, “Hey jolly..!! Let both the films release on the same day. Ajith Kumar is my dear friend. Let both Thunivu and our film do well,” as revealed by Shaam. After this comment, many of Ajith‘s fans have started heaping praises on the Tamil superstar for being a true sport and enjoying the competition wholeheartedly.

Speaking about the buzz, both Varisu and Thunivu are hot in the market. It is expected that both films will get equal screens, at least in Tamil Nadu, upon their release in January 2023.

