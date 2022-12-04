For some time, reports of Rishab Shetty and Rashmika Shetty being at loggerheads have been making headlines. It all started when the Pushpa actress opened up about receiving hatred from trolls. The actress was earlier brutally slammed for saying that she hadn’t watched Kantara. Rashmika made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan which has now hit the OTT platform. However, the actress received hate when she posted about the same.

Helmed by the man himself, Kantara took the box office by storm and created waves with its collection at the domestic and international ticket windows.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to post a stunning photo of herself where she’s seen wearing a se*y neon blazer dress. The actress posed sultrily as she look breathtakingly beautiful. In the caption box, the actress wrote, “Have you watched #Goodbye on @netflix_in with your family my loves?” Soon after her post surfaced on the web, Rishab Shetty and Kantara fans trolled the actress saying they won’t watch Goodbye but Kantara.

Commenting on her photo a user wrote, “I prefer watching Kantara on Amazon prime, you should watch it too so that avag adru nin janmakke acting andre enu antha goth agatte. Disrespecting our state, our language, the first production house that gave you name-fame will take you nowhere. Get your name changed to ಕಕ್ಕಸ್ಮಿಕ, ade suite agatte ninge.” While another said, “Which is your first movie production house?”

“No, will not,” “No, but will watch Kantara on Amazon Prime,” read 3rd and 4th users comment on her post. “No I don’t want to goodbye. I will watch kantara. #boycottrashmikamandanna,” said 5th user. Take a look:

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara was recently in news when Tumbbad director Anand Gandhi took to Twitter to take a jibe at the film. The filmmaker reacted to his films comparison with Kantara and called it a celebration of toxic masculinity and parochialism. He tweeted, “Kantara is nothing like Tumbbad. My idea behind Tumbbad was to use horror as an allegory of toxic masculinity and parochialism. Kantara is a celebration of these.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on netizens trolling Rashmika Mandanna for her latest post?

