Allu Aravind is a legacy in himself. His son Allu Arjun has followed his family’s legacy in films and become an actor in the South film industry. With dedication, hard work, and acting skills, Allu is now ruling over millions of hearts across the world. Everyone knows who Allu Arjun is. Recently in a chat show with Nandamuri Balakrishna, Allu Aravind spoke about whether his son is a product of nepotism. Read on to find out what he has said!

Allu Arjun’s father is a popular South Indian producer who has backed many magnum opuses, including Magadheera, Dhruva, and Pratibandh.

In the latest fifth episode of Unstoppable with Nandamuri Balakrishna 2, Suresh Babu and Allu Aravind graced the chat show. In one of the segments, when Nandamuri Balakrishna asked the audience to give a question to the duo, a person from the audience asked Allu Aravind whether Allu Arjun is also a product of nepotism or not. To this, his father’s response might leave you stunned.

As per a report in News18, Allu Aravind talked about nepotism and Allu Arjun. He said, “Nepotism is a controversial topic. Bunny is a champion of it, as the majority of his movies are produced by me. Moreover, he is taking forward the legacy of his grandfather and father.’’

Well, it’s quite clear that Allu Arjun ‘Jhukega nahi’…! *wink*

In another segment, when Nandamuri Balakrishna asked Suresh Babu and Allu Aravind who might be the next Mahanati in the South Indian industry, the duo wrote Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s name. The actress has also shared the viral video on her Twitter handle. Check out the video here:

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting Pushpa 2 with Rashmika Mandanna.

What are your thoughts about the same? Do you think Allu Arjun is a product of nepotism? Let us know in the comments.

