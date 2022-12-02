South Indian actors might be humble as a person, but they like to live life like king-size. From Rajinikanth to Prabhas and other superstars have their own abode, which has always been top of the discussion list. With minimalistic decorative interior and splendid lighting arrangement, they like to keep it simple yet grandeur. Today we bring you a list of actors, including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Dhanush and others who live in a quite expensive houses.

However, do you have any idea what can be the cost of their expensive houses? No right? So, dive in as we give some sort of idea of what their house might cost. Would like to suggest that “aap aapne kursi ke peti bandh lijiye”!

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun loves to live in style. From having luxurious cars to lavish homes – he has it all. Allu owns an extravagant bungalow in Jubilee Hills where he stays with his wife and kids. As per media reports, the house is worth Rs 100 crore. Yes, that’s right!

Dhanush

Next up we have Dhanush, and according to a Scoopwhoop report, the actor lives in a house worth Rs 150 crore. The Raanjhanaa actor’s house spreads across 19,000 sq. ft.

Dulquer Salmaan

As per reports, Dulquer Salmaan owns a lavish property that cost Rs 100 crore, approximately. His abode has magnificent features with a gorgeous interior. He also likes everything expensive!

Ram Charan

RRR fame Ram Charan likes to have expensive things but in a subtle way. The actor owns a property that costs Rs 30 crores, according to media reports. His house has a nice interior, along with a furnished deck and sleek decorations.

Jr NTR

As GQ had reported, Jr NTR possesses a house in Hyderabad that costs only Rs 15 crore as the actor likes to lead a simple but colourful life. His fancy-decorated home can be seen often on his social media handle.

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Well, in this list, we must add South veteran superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni who also owns an expensive property in Hyderabad. According to reports, the actor’s lavish abode costs Rs 60 crores.

