The word s*x often comes with feelings of embarrassment and awkwardness when you’re among a group of people, or worse, if you’re sitting with your parents. Even though we indulge in carnal activity from time to time, even though it is important, we hardly speak about it. Celebrities often tried to break the barrier and I would like to remind you of how Anil Kapoor – at the age of 60, had no qualms to talk about it on National TV.

Bollywood’s very own eternal youth, veteran actor Anil Kapoor recently appeared on the celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan season 7 and spoke about using ‘Ashwagandha’. He suggested it as a great ingredient for someone in their 40s to spice up their s*x life.

While Anil Kapoor spoke about Ashwagandha, he revealed it could be potentially dangerous for someone who doesn’t know how much of it to use. So here I am going to impart my knowledge on Ashwagandha, an evergreen shrub that is known to enhance the s*x lives of men since the time of Kamasutra.

Stress Buster

As per ETimes, Stress has been one of the most common reasons for declining s*x drive and poor s*xual performance. The plant of Ashwagandha can help reduce stress levels, to start with. When the stress levels are high, so is the blood pressure. When the blood pressure is high, it restricts blood flow to all the arteries, hence, becoming one of the leading causes of impotence.

Ashwagandha is an adaptogen, that is, it strengthens the adrenal glands and improves our fight-or-flight reactions. Adrenal glands are responsible for the production of cortisol in our body due to which we feel stressed in rough situations at work or at home.

Aphrodisiac

Ashwagandha is an aphrodisiac as it has been long established in history as one. The legendary ‘Kamasutra’ also mentions the plant as one of the very powerful s*xual stimulants. In fact, Ashwagandha is one very common ingredient in herbal aphrodisiac products.

After taking Ashwagandha, the production of nitric oxide is stimulated in your body. As a result of this, the blood vessels that carry blood to the genitals are dilatated. This causes an increase in s*xual desire and satisfaction.

Higher Testosterone

It is scientifically proven that Ashwagandha raises the levels of testosterone significantly. In fact, it is said that the level of testosterone drops by 0.4 to 2 percent in men after the age of 30 every year. A study in 2013 also showed that Ashwagandha revitalized the testosterone count in infertile men too.

Increase In Sperm Count

Since Ashwagandha increases the libido in men, it is only natural that the sperm count to go up. A study has found that the men who were given the Ashwagandha supplements had increased sperm count and that too with a whopping 167 percent!

Better Endurance

Interestingly, Ashwagandha not only increases your libido, but it has also proven to be good at bettering one’s physical performance. The plant’s anti-inflammatory and anti-stressor property help increase endurance during physical activity.

For a lot of people, s*x is still a taboo to talk about in our country. Sometimes, all we need is someone with whom we can talk about our deepest and darkest problems and let’s be honest, doctors aren’t that accessible when it comes to s*x and a lot of people refrain from visiting clinics because they’re ashamed of it. But guess what, it’s time we come out from this cocoon and talk about s*x problems as openly as we discuss other health issues in society.

