Karan Kundrra is a busy man. The handsome television has been in front of the camera and associated with one or the other project ever since he stepped out of the Bigg Boss 15 house as its second runner-up. From hosting shows to featuring in music videos – he had two songs (Akhiyaan and Inni Si Gal) released within a month.

Given that he seems to be a workaholic, Koimoi recently asked him how he deals with stress. The actor, not only got candid about the stress in the industry – because of its cut-throat nature but also revealed how he de-stresses and if his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash helps with it.

Sharing with us his views on stress and how he deals with stress and keeps the negativity away, Karan Kundrra said, “It’s very easy you know… humari industry joh hai na – especially for youngsters, especially for those joh abhi abhi aaye hai ya jinhone bahut badi mukam hasil kar liye hai… unke liye stress lena, it comes very easily.” He continued, “Because it’s not like a factory, ki aaj apne (machine) lagayi, do saal baad nayi machine lagi di. Tesri baad aur expand kardiya aur bada diya – yaha pe kuch pata nahi chalta. Competition bahut cut-throat hai. Everybody wants to be in this line.”

Karan Kundrra further added, “I think you have to take it (stress)… approach apko change karni hogi. Mai humesha ek cheez bolta hu – ‘At the end of day, apki family khush honi chahiye. Aap khush hone chahiye. Yeh sab aata jaata rahega. Aaj hai kal nahi hoga.’ So usko thoda chill karke dhekho, iske liye utna (workup) hone ki zarorat nahi hai. Otherwise you will lose your sanity”

Revealing how he de-stresses, and whether his family and Tejasswi Prakash help him, the actor cut in, “Ulta hota hai – mai unko de-stress karta hu. Mai zyada hi Libran hu – mai toh zyada hi chill hu.” He continued, “I’ve attained that part where mujhe koi farak nahi padta.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

In the wake of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vaishali Takkar allegedly ending her life by suicide, Karan Kundrra interacted with the media. He said, “Parents hai aapko chahne wale hai, pyaar karne wale hai, unke baare me sochiye. Stress hai but waqt har chiz ko thik kar deta hai, you just have to be strong even if times are not the best. Ek baat hamesha yaad rakhna, ki aapko bhagwan ne yaha bheja hai. Koi bhi chiz aisi nahi hai jisse waqt thik nahi kar sakta.”

