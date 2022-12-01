Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for his comeback film Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film will also see Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Even before his comeback film, hits the theatre, Kamaal Rashid Khan has been taking multiple digs at the superstar and his upcoming movies. Time and again we see the self-proclaimed critic Tweeting about SRK, his stature and his films.

After making cameo appearances, SRK will make a full-fledged comeback with Anand’s directorial which will hit the screens on January 25. Here’s what the critic has to say recently

In his latest Tweet, KRK compared Shah Rukh Khan’s 22 years of superstar stardom with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and said that their good time ended together.

Taking to Twitter, KRK wrote, “आज दुनिया कुछ भी कहे! But #SRK had the longest peak run time in bollywood from 1992 to 2014. He was a super star for 22 years. I don’t think any other actor will enjoy such a stardom in future. Manmohan Ji educated PM and SRK educated actor, Dono Ka time Ek Saath Khatam Huwa.”

Soon after he posted the Tweet, fans were quick to react to the same. A user wrote, “It would have been nice to have posted this tweet after srk’s upcoming movies…..Have you not heard the dialogue of Raees?…..majumudar saheb shero ka zamana hota hai….,” while another said, “Shah Rukh Khan ka waqt kabhi khatam nahi ho sakta. “Ye toofan se pehle ki khamoshi hai, phir sher aayega. KRK tera wo waqt bhi nahi aaya hai ,unka daur aakar gaya aur ab dobara aayega ” Jaldi milte hai 25.01.23 BOOM!!! #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan”

A third user wrote, “2015 dilwale 145 cr net india semi hit. zindagi super hit. Raees beat kaabil in clash nd collected 127cr+ net Now pathaan will collected atleast 200cr net for sure,,whereas jawan will be done atleast 160cr+ nd dunki will be destroyed every record.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has an interesting line up of projects. After Pathaan, he will next be seen in Dunki and Jawan, which are also set for 2023 release.

