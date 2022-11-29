The Kashmir Files has faced a lot of controversies ever since its release. The film turned out to be a major blockbuster at the box office but received little to no support from Bollywood members. Tiff with The Kapil Sharma Show over an invitation to Oscars’ entry, a lot has happened. IFFI head of jury Nadav Lapid has ended up calling the film ‘vulgar’ and KRK is supporting his remark against the Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri film. Scroll below for all the details.

It all happened at the closing ceremony of the 2022 International Film Festival Of India, which was held in Goa. There were as many as 15 films in the competition and Nadav Lapid ended up praising the other 14 and called them ‘cinematic experience.’ But when it came to TKF, he used terms like ‘propaganda’, ‘vulgar’, and ‘inappropriate for artistic competition.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now backing his remarks, KRK has taken to his Twitter handle and shared yet another controversial tweet. It read, “Head of the jury of #IFFI53Goa called film #KashmirFiles a propaganda and vulgar movie. It is the best thing to do on the face of propaganda masters #AnupamKher and #VivekAgnihotri. Nobody should be allowed to fool public by a propaganda film.”

Take a look at the tweet shared by KRK below:

Head of the jury of #IFFI53Goa called film #KashmirFiles a propaganda and vulgar movie. It is the best thing to do on the face of propaganda masters #AnupamKher and #VivekAgnihotri. Nobody should be allowed to fool public by a propaganda film. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 28, 2022

We wonder if Anupam Kher or Vivek Agnihotri will respond to the statement made by KRK.

Meanwhile, Anupam took to his Twitter and reacted to the whole row. “No matter how high the height of the lie is… It is always small in comparison to the truth,” he wrote in Hindi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Satish Kaushik Finds Honey Singh’s Jaam ‘Quite Interesting’, Adds ” When I Heard The Song…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News