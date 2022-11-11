Karan Johar-hosted Koffee With Karan is a long-running celebrity talk show that sees the who’s who of Bollywood gracing its couch. While there, these celebs made some firey remarks that did not only leave the audience laughing their hearts out but also the host surprised at times. Making the latter happen once was Imran Khan.

Wondering what the I Hate Luv Storys actor did? Well, the actor subtly insulted the host and got a high-five from his colleague who sat with him on the couch – Ranbir Kapoor. Read on to know all about it and even watch the clip below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While on Koffee With Karan with Ranbir Kapoor in November 2010, host Karan Johar asked Imran Khan, ‘Who would you give these books to?’ during the rapid-fire segment. The title of the first book was – Film direction for dummies. After thinking for a second, the Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na actor – innocently, said, “Can I give it to you?”

While Karan Johar looked confusingly from Imran Khan to Ranbir Kapoor and back, the two then-upcoming actors high-fived. RK, seeing Karan’s expression (at least that’s what we understand from Kapoor’s expression) said, “I still really want to work with you, like really badly.” Check out the KWK clip here:

Commenting on this video, one netizen wrote, “No wonder his career got screwed” Another added, “…and he never worked again in the industry 😂” A third joked, “It was after this Karan made sure he doesn’t get any movies. PS: it’s a joke”

What do you think of this firey answer from Imran Khan? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone Didn’t Care Of Their Past, Tamasha Director Imtiaz Ali Reveals “They Just Wanted To Work With Each Other…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram