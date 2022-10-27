Bollywood has witnessed several friendships and friends turning into foes over several decades now. However, one friendship that stood the test of time was between filmmaker Karan Johar and Superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The duo has not only been best of friends off-screen but also given some blockbuster films together.

Back in 2017, the filmmaker penned a memoir wherein he narrated an incident that showcased their strong friendship. The superstar was ready to take a bullet for the filmmaker and refused to leave his side when he was in trouble.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar received a call from underworld gangster Abu Salem who apparently didn’t want his film to be released that Friday. The call, as reported by Bollywood Life, was picked up by his mother Hiroo Johar who heard the gangster saying, “Your son’s wearing a red T-shirt, I can see him right now. And we’re going to shoot him if you release this film on Friday.”

Upon hearing this, KJo’s mother was in shock and she immediately ran towards the door and started pressing the lift number. When the filmmaker came nine floors up, she dragged him inside the room and asked him to call the cops. Excerpt in his room read, “That evening, my father, Shah Rukh, the cops, Adi, everybody was there. The cops advised us, ‘We will protect you but you have to go ahead. You can’t show your fear. You have to have the premiere on Thursday.”

Despite the threat, Karan Johar and his team had the premiere anyway. The filmmaker wanted veteran actor Shammi Kapoor to come out of his car to attend the premiere but KJo was locked up in a small room with two security guards to protect him. His mother knew that Karan wouldn’t be able to fulfil his dream. She told Shah Rukh about it. The superstar then went inside, dragged Karan out, and assured his mother, “What nonsense! I’m standing here in front of you. Let’s see who shoots you. I’m standing right here. Nothing’s gonna happen. I’m a Pathan. Nothing can happen to me and nothing will happen to your son. He’s like my brother. Nothing’s gonna happen.'”

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Roasts Alia Bhatt & Brahmastra In New Video Saying “Baap Banne Wala Hu…”, Deepika Padukone Reacts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram