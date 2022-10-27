Ever since the announcement of The Immortal Aswatthama, there have been many speculations about the newfound on-screen Jodi, Sara Ali Khan, and Vicky Kaushal. However, the new update on the movie might leave the fans disheartened. Well, as per the reports, Sara Ali Khan has walked out of the film, and here’s the reason why.

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara made her Bollywood debut with the film, Kedarnath opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, since then, she has been ruling our hearts.

Sara Ali Khan was all pumped for her next movie with Vicky Kaushal. However, as per India Today, reports are stating that Sara has walked out of the project after the script got revised. There were rumours that the film, which was supposed to roll on the floor earlier this year, is getting shelved. But now, it seems the makers are in search of a female lead.

If reports are to be believed, then the makers of The Immortal Ashwatthama wanted a younger girl for the female lead, and at that time, Sara came on board. But as the script got revised, the dates started to clash as well, which made Sara drop out of the project.

Now, there are reports stating that The Immortal Ashwatthama makers want an older female lead and are searching for other options. However, the Tinseltown buzz is, pan-Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu might get roped in for the project opposite Vicky Kaushal. Well, the good news for Vicky Kaushal fans is that the actor is still very much involved in the film and that the makers are putting in too much effort in pre-production.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has a pipeline of projects including Sam Bahadur, Govinda Mera Naam and Laxman Utekar’s untitled romantic comedy, which will also feature Sara Ali Khan. Well, who do you think will replace Sara Ali Khan in The Immortal Ashwatthama? Let us know!

