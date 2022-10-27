No Entry sequel, No Entry Mein Entry is all of a sudden finding itself in a negative limelight. Recently, some reports stated that the film has been kept on the back burner. The latest we hear is a shocking development that the sequel might happen without Salman Khan as the actor has left Boney Kapoor irked. Keep reading to know more details.

No Entry 2 is one of the most awaited comedy sequels from Bollywood. After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, director Anees Bazmee quickly jumped on to developing a watertight script for the film and planned on bringing back old characters played by Salman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan along with the new ones. It was felt that the work will begin very soon. However, things have turned out to be messier now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report in ETimes states that everything was positive around No Entry Mein Entry until Salman Khan shared about handling the entire production of the film. It was of course a shocker for the producer Boney Kapoor. “That came as a surprise because Boney has had an entire production set-up for several years,” the source quoted.

Salman Khan even demanded No Entry Mein Entry’s negative and intellectual property rights. And if that wasn’t enough, the star also wanted digital and satellite rights to the film. These demands obviously left Boney Kapoor irked and eventually, Salman moved out of the project.

The report further states that Boney is making No Entry Mein Entry and it is happening without Salman Khan.

What do you think about this entire row of No Entry Mein Entry? Share with us through comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such Bollywood updates.

Must Read: KRK Claims Shah Rukh Khan Is Desperate & Pathaan Will Be A Disaster Because Of Its Name: “SRK’s Each Film Is Blockbuster On Twitter & Mannat”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram