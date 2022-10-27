It looks like KRK has gotten bored of his old targets including Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn as he now moves on to Shah Rukh Khan. He’s had negative thoughts about Pathaan ever since its inception but it takes GUTS to declare a film flop way before even its trailer is out. But Kamaal R Khan being himself has stirred another controversy with his latest tweets. Scroll below for all the details.

In a series of tweets, Kamaal R Khan has detailed how everything is possibly wrong for the upcoming Siddharth Anand directorial. For the unversed, Pathaan boasts an ensemble cast of SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is slated for a January 2023 release and marks the superstar’s comeback post Zero debacle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KRK began his opinion as he tweeted, “SRK looks desperate. One teaser of #Pathaan has already released. One more #PathaanTeaser is going to release soon. Later 2trailers will be released. Means public will become fed up of this film before the release only. And then it will become a disaster on the very first day.”

KRK continues, “SRK knew before the release of #Fan #JHMS #Zero that the film will become a flop. Still he did the film to prove that public is wrong and he is right. Now He knows well that #Pathaan is going to become a disaster coz of name. Still he is keeping name पठान coz he is persistent.”

And that’s not it. Another tweet by the self-proclaimed critic said, “SRK’s each film is a blockbuster on #Twitter and #Mannat. But SRK must understand that 130Cr Indians don’t use Twitter neither go to Mannat nor interested to watch films of 50+ age actors especially Khans. Therefore he has left with very less options to make a film HIT.”

SRK looks desperate. One teaser of #Pathaan has already released. One more #PathaanTeaser is going to release soon. Later 2trailers will be released. Means public will become fed up of this film before the release only. And then it will become a disaster on the very first day. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 27, 2022

Well, we wonder where all of this negativity comes from. Hoping the best for Shah Rukh Khan and hope Pathaan turns out to be a clap back on KRK.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Katrina Kaif Exclusive On Being Cast In Brahmastra Trilogy, Eyeing For Something Like MCU’s Wanda: “Want To Be A Superhero, Not Like Playing In…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram