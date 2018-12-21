Zero Movie Review: Raise Your Head High For Bauua Singh!

Zero Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Anushka Sharma, Katrina​ Kaif​, Shah Rukh Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sheeba Chadha

Director: Aanand L. Rai

What’s Good: Everything coming out of Bauua Singh’s mouth is hilarious from the word go – so half of the credit goes to the writer Himanshu Sharma and another half to of course Shah Rukh Khan, a couple of moments which will just astonish the human out of you.

What’s Bad: Most of the second half fizzles & that breaks the captivating link created by the first half, connect could surely have been better & editing crispier.

Loo Break: It’s a 2 hour 39 minutes film, whether or not you’re having a coke in the interval, you’ll need that break in the second half.

Watch or Not?: It’s not your run-of-the-mill love story, it’s different, it’s beautiful but it’s stretched & bizarre at places. Go for Shah Rukh Khan & the honesty he has towards his work.

From Meerut, Bauua Singh is a vertically challenged 38-year-old unmarried man. He is at a point of life where he has accepted the truth of how he can never match up to the normal people. Without any qualms, he lives his life ‘king-sized’ with his friend played by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. He loves the superstar Babita Kumari but at the same time is also have applied at Shaadi.com for marriage.

Through Shaadi.com he meets Aafia and there where he starts falling for her. First-half majorly concentrates on developing the beautiful bond between Bauua Singh and Aafia. Without spoiling any further, let’s say Bauua Singh leaves Aafia for some reasons and moves on to Babita Kumari. What happens next is what’s the story is all about.

Zero Movie Review: Script Analysis

Himanshu Sharma took off the story with a brisk pace but all of it comes down in the latter half. What starts with showing the normal life of a vertically challenged man falls in the fantasy zone in no time. Sharma’s dialogues are the real winner of the film & they required one off-the-wall Shah Rukh Khan to do them the required justice. As they say, ‘being flawed is beautiful’ and that sums up the script of Zero.

The story is flawed in many ways but it’s beautiful. You see the intent in every frame, the intent of giving out the message to celebrate your own incompleteness. Yes, the second half is equally bizarre, senseless and lengthy but it keeps you intrigued with its beautiful cinematography and stellar performances. First half is for everyone, the second half is for some.

Manu Anand’s camera captures some stunning frames of Meerut as well as the US portions. Visually it’s a very rich looking film & with the added layer of good performances, it manages to cover some flaws.

Zero Movie Review: Star Performance

Travelling on the experimental path, Shah Rukh Khan as Bauua Singh is definitely one of the best performances of the year. Not just the delivery of the dialogues, let’s appreciate also the physical humour Shah has managed to bring on the table despite the heavy dosage of VFX. Bauua is a multilayered character & his graph ranges from being very cute to extremely selfish. His act is a blazing display of bravura.

Anushka Sharma steps into a very risky zone emerging victorious. Her every scene has the scope to go overboard but she’s controlled in most of them. Also, Aafia was not just about how she presents herself physically; she also does an amazing job as far as her dialogue delivery is concerned.

Katrina Kaif has never looked so HOT before! Though she gets a very limited scope but impresses big time. She has carried the cockiness of a big movie star very well, displaying her inner incompleteness at the same time. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub perfectly aids the comical situations & is very well used in the first half. Cameos of Sridevi, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor Juhi Chawla and Deepika Padukone are wasted.

Zero Movie Review: Direction, Music

Aanand L. Rai continues his bittersweet relationship with weddings in this one too. His direction is neat but because of the very predictable second half, sequences drag. The issue is at the script & screenplay level.

Ajay-Atul’s BGM scores higher than their songs here. There are two unreleased songs in the film which are very good. Mere Naam Tu is a visual delight & a treat to the ears. Issaqbaazi, Husn Parcham & Heer Badnaam are just for the sake of adding songs.

Zero Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Shah Rukh Khan as Bauua Singh makes sure you leave the cinema halls with a smile on your face. The first half has some of the wittiest dialogues to come out of Bollywood. Watch this one for stellar performances, arresting cinematography & uproarious dialogues.

Three stars!

Zero Trailer

Zero releases on 21 December, 2018.

