Zero Box Office Day 1 VS Salman Khan’s Race 3 Worth Of 29.17 Crores

Zero Box Office Day 1: After the months of anticipation and promotions, Zero is finally arriving in theatres tomorrow. Ever since the movie was announced, it made headlines due to its intriguing concept, ensemble lead cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, and the much-talked-about celebrity cameos. With a presence of immense hype surrounding it, Zero is all set to take one of the biggest openings of the year.

The advance bookings kicked off on Sunday, and after a slow start, the bookings finally picked up the pace today. Talking about the major cities in the country, the advance reports are terrific in Hyderabad. Kolkata and Chennai. The most interesting point is that despite tough competition from KGF, Zero is enjoying an amazing response in Bengaluru.

Coming to the opening day collections, Thugs Of Hindostan is way beyond the reach, as it garnered unprecedented numbers of 50.75 crores on the first day, boasting of the Diwali holiday release and other factors. As of the now, the only opening day figures, SRK starrer eyeing on would be Race 3’s 29.17 crores and might just miss the collection of 34.75 crores made by Sanju, which sold a record number of tickets in advance booking.

Race 3 enjoyed a solo release on Eid holiday, plus it had a benefit of being a masala pot-boiler. Also, the sequel factor added to the hype. On the other hand, even though Zero is the only Bollywood movie to come on the scheduled date, it is facing a clash with the dubbed version of KGF, thus losing a reasonable number of screens in Hindi speaking belts. In Southern regions, Dhanush’s Maari 2 is said to dent the collections of Zero. If today the advance booking takes a huge jump and spot bookings are excellent tomorrow, we can expect a huge day 1 at the box office.

Though Mumbai and Delhi are performing much lower than expected, the other regions are compensating to a great extent and considering its concept, Zero seems to be a word-of-mouth affair and is expected to show the further growth during the evening and night shows, once the reviews start pouring in.

Zero is slated for a grand release on 21st December 2018.

