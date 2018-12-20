Heer Badnaam From Zero: With less than 24 hours remaining for the release, the makers have just dropped the latest song from Zero. Featuring Katrina Kaif as Babita Kumari and Shah Rukh Khan as Bauua Singh, the song titled Heer Badnaam also had a surprise element in it.

Heer Badnaam showcased the gloomy side of superstar Babita Kumari, portrayed by Katrina Kaif and Bauua Singh aka Shah Rukh Khan, bracing her. Actor Abhay Deol who was said to play a cameo in the movie, is also seen in a couple of scenes.

High on energetic Punjabi beats, the song is sung by Saahiba (Phillauri fame), Romy and penned by Kumaar. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Check out the song here:

During a recent conversation, the Dilwale actor was asked if he feels complete as an actor and in his personal space, he said, “Zero is a perspective. If you see from one side, it is nothing but from the other side, it is complete and that’s the whole film. I have never felt complete. As an artist, I’m very incomplete and I know that. If I’m not then I will not like to work. Why would I wake up in the morning and work hard and still try to do something. So as an artist, I am very restless.”

He further added, “I’m always thinking of within the commercial cinema setup that I work in, if I can bring in something new as an actor, producer or in whichever capacity I can. So there I’m not complete at all and I’m restless. To be honest, if you think you are complete then you are boring (laughs). I’m just happy. I don’t think of things as completing. As an old saying goes…the journey is important. If I cross anything, which I think is a good achievement then I don’t think of it as an end-line, I think of it as a milestone. But I don’t plan for it. I don’t think of ‘I should earn this much’, or ‘I should have that many awards’, or ‘I have to make that many hit films’, I think it is very organic. Because, if you worked in films as long as I have, specifics become less important.”

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Zero is slated to release on 21st December 2018.

