To All The Girls Who Loved Noah Centineo: The Sequel Is Coming!

Stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are officially returning for the sequel of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Netflix on Thursday confirmed that it is moving ahead with a sequel to the romantic comedy, reported variety.com.

The movie is based on Jenny Han’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy.

Sofia Alvarez is writing the screenplay. No director is attached and no release date has been set.

Susan Johnson, who helmed the original film, confirmed last month that a sequel was in development in a post on her Instagram account, but Netflix only said at that point that a sequel was under discussion.

The movie, released in August on the streaming platform, also featured Janel Parrish, Israel Broussard, Andrew Bachelor, Anna Cathcart and John Corbett.

The story follows a high school student whose life spins out of control when the secret love letters for every boy she has ever loved, five in all – are mysteriously mailed out. Han also wrote P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean as the second and third books in the trilogy.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!