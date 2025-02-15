After the huge success of XO, Kitty season 2, the series about teenage romance and friendship, has been renewed for a third season. So, Kitty’s (Anna Cathcart) adventures in South Korea will continue amid her friends. But will she finally find the love of her life or not, we need to watch further to know. But, so far, the creators of the series have updated everyone that the cast has started filming and will begin from where it left the fans hanging.

If you have watched season 2, you would know that Kitty has asked Min-Ho (Sang Heon-Lee) if she can join him on the summer tour. Now, their fans have all been waiting with bated breath about what will happen next. XO, Kitty is a spin-off series of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and follows Kitty’s (the youngest sister after Margot and Lara Jean) life. TATBILB is a movie adaptation of Jenny Han’s book series. Now, read further to know the special update regarding the third season.

The reports about the third season came less than a month after its season 2 release, which happened on January 16, 2025. But do you know when the follow-up season is aimed to be released? Well, drumrolls, please. XO, Kitty season 3 is preparing for a summer release. Yes, that’s right. The showrunner of the series, Jessica O’Toole, shared her reaction on the same and added how the story will pan out after the dramatic cliffhanger.

O’Toole said, “I’m so excited to head back to Seoul for another season with our incredible cast and crew. If you thought junior year at KISS brought the drama…just wait. I know we left fans on a cliffhanger at the end of Season 2, but I can promise Season 3 will be worth the wait, including our first summer episode — not to mention plenty of romance, friendship, adventure…and kissing. Lots of kissing.”

Seasons 1 and 2 revolved around Kitty’s time at the KISS (Korean Independent School of Seoul) based on the two semesters of her junior year of high school. The third season is expected to take the story forward, keeping the same essence and focusing on her third semester at the school.

In the 2nd season, we saw a bunch of new cast along with the old ones, including Anna Cathcart (Kitty Song Covey), Sang Heon-Lee (Min-Ho), Anthony Kevyan (Q), Minyeong Choi (Dae), Regan Aliyah (Juliana), Peter Thurnwald (Alex), Philippe Lee (Mr. Moon), Audrey Huynh (Stella), with Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison), Michael K. Lee (Professor Lee), Sasha Bhasin (Praveena), and Joshua Lee (Jin). Noah Centineo, who played Peter in All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, also had a cameo in the previous season along with Jane Parrish, who portrayed Margot (Kitty’s older sister).

Now, will the third season feature Lana Condor (Lara Jean Song Covey) as a special cast? Well, only time can tell. For now, let us know if you’re excited about XO, Kitty’s third season.

