With the new year here, a lot of sequels and shows will be airing, much to the joy of fans and avid fiction watchers. XO, Kitty, which is a spinoff series of the popular To All The Boys I Loved Before films, is all set to release its second season soon. The romantic comedy show revolving around Kitty Covey enjoyed a lot of success just like its original adaptation series did.

Its success led to its renewal for a second season which is now slated to release this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming installment of the rom-com drama including when and where to watch the series, which cast members are returning and what to expect from it.

XO, Kitty Season 2: Release Date

Season two of XO, Kitty will premiere on Netflix on January 16, 2025. The show was renewed just a month after its first season released in May 2023. The writers and actors strike that lasted a few months during 2023 affected and delayed the production of many films and shows including XO, Kitty.

XO, Kitty Season 2: Returning Cast

As for the cast, Anna Cathcart will return as lead of the season and play the role of Katherine “Kitty” Song Covey. Alongside her, Minyeong Choi will be back as Dae Heon Kim, Gia Kim will return as Yuri Han, Sang Heon Lee will essay the role of Min Ho, and Anthony Keyvan will be back as Quincy “Q” Shabazian. Théo Augier will play Florian and Yunjin Kim will return as Jina Lim. Peter Thurnwald will also be back to portray Alex Finnerty.

Michael K. Lee will continue to play Professor Lee while Jocelyn Shelfo returns as Madison Miller and Regan Aliyah as Juliana. The most important surprise of all is Noah Centinio who will make a guest appearance as Peter Kavinsky, from the All The Boys I’ve Loved Before film series where his story with Kitty’s elder sister Lara Jean Covey was featured across three films from 2018 to 2021. Lana Condor played the leading role in the films.

XO, Kitty Season 2: What To Expect From It

A trailer for season 2 of XO, Kitty was released in December 2024. The official synopsis of the series says, “Following her heart to an elite high school in Seoul, teen matchmaker Kitty learns that life, love and family are more complicated than she ever imagined.” Filming of the second season took place in Seoul, South Korea, in early 2024 due to the 2023 strike.

The season will focus on Kitty’s life at the Korean Independent School of Seoul, also known as KISS. A new semester at the school promises more drama, friendships, romances, revelations, and entertainment. Fans can expect some new faces and more soul searching by the main character.

