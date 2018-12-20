Aala Re Aala From Simmba Out: Ranveer Singh Being Himself On-Screen!

Aala Re Aala from Simmba out! Is Ranveer Singh Sangram Bhalerao or is Sangram Bhalerao Ranveer Singh? It’s too hard to judge because this role is tailor-made for this powerhouse of a performer. After the blockbuster Aankh Maarey and love-anthem in Tere Bin, the makers have released the title song.

It follows a similar colorful template as we have seen in other Rohit Shetty films with a plethora of background dancers brightening up the scene. Ranveer Singh is in his elements and is having time of his life while grooving to the tunes of Tanishk Bagchi.

Check out the song here:

Sonu Sood believes times have changed for action sequences in the Hindi film world, and Simmba will be an example of how it has evolved.

“Dabangg was very special for me. I broke my nose also in a sequence with Salman Khan. But if you talk about the latest one, you will see me doing something very special and something I have not done in Simmba,” Sonu told IANS on being asked about his most special action performances till date.

While the music of the Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Simmba tops the charts, the makers have now released its biggest song Aala Re Aala. Featuring Ranveer Singh in his energetic avatar, the song looks no less than a celebration with a large number of dancers and a gigantic set.

Crooned by Dev Negi, Goldi, and composed by Tanishk Bagchi with the lyrics of Shabbir Ahmed, the song has a traditional gist accompanied by an unmatched swag of the female dancers’ wearing Navari and riding bikes.

Reliance Entertainment presents, Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions, Simmba is slated to release worldwide on 28th December 2018.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!