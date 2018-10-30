Aankh Maare From Simmba: After Working With Ranveer Singh, Arshad Warsi Now Understands Why Deepika Padukone Is In Love With Him!

Actor Arshad Warsi has shot for a cameo in the remix version of Aankh maare song that will feature in Rohit Shetty’s next Simmba.

Arshad featured in Aankh maare in his 1996 debut film Tere Mere Sapne.

“Simmba has the remix version of my song Aankh maare… So, Rohit Shetty (director) asked me to do a special appearance, and I was more than happy to oblige,” Arshad told IANS.

The original version was picturised on Arshad and actress Simran, the film also starred Chandrachur Singh and Priya Gill.

Simmba stars debutante Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh, about whom, Arshad tweeted on Tuesday: “It is absolutely clear to me why Deepika Padukone is in love with Ranveer.

Once again it is absolutely clear to me why @deepikapadukone is in love with @RanveerOfficial it is so easy to fall in love with him… loved working with you buddy… — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) October 30, 2018

“It is so easy to fall in love with him. Loved working with you buddy.”

Simmba is slated to release on December 28.