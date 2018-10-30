In the year 2018, the Bollywood had a gala time as it’s turned out as one of the successful years at box office. After starting with a bang of Padmaavat, and enjoying Sanju in the mid, the year is to end on a high note with biggies like Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan, Akshay Kumar-Rajnikanth starrer 2.0 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero in the kitty.

Earlier, Salman Khan’s Race 3 which released during Eid was said to create opening records but it was Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju, which exceeded the expectations. Race 3 which opened with the collection of 29.17 crores was surpassed by Sanju with a huge margin. Sanju posted a stupendous amount of 34.75 crores on opening day and still remains the highest opener for Bollywood in 2018.

It could be said that the real money spinners are yet to arrive, as much awaited movies are set to release in the last two months of the year. Magnum opus Thugs Of Hindostan (TOH), is set for a biggest release of Bollywood on November 8. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the face-off between Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, who are sharing screen for the first time. As Diwali holds the record of some biggest openings ever, TOH is expected to light fireworks at the box office. It stands as the strong contender to challenge Sanju’s opening day and could see one of best openings of all time, coming its way.

Another November release, 2.0 is boasted of huge buzz amongst the cine-goers. After too much of delays, Shankar’s sci-fi adventure finally got a release date of 29th November. It is the first collaboration between Superstar Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar. Akshay is portraying a villainous character in the movie, which has generated enough buzz for the movie. It is the most expensive Indian movie with a budget above 500 crores and is said to be high on VFX work. Being a sequel of blockbuster Enthiran (Robot in Hindi) and directed by Shankar, adds another hype factor to the movie. Even though not a festive release, it is expected to break records on opening day.

Shah Rukh khan’s much-awaited Zero is all set for a merry before the Christmas. For the first time, King Khan is portraying the character of vertically challenged man, which is enough reason for the fans to flock the cinema halls. It also stars Bollywood beauties, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. It marks the second collaboration of trio after Jab Tak Hai Jaan. With Zero, Aanand L. Rai returns to the direction almost after three years as his recent blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu Returns was released in 2015. Zero is said to be one of the best movies in terms of visual effects as it shows SRK in a dwarf character. It also features cameo of superstar Salman Khan, which has surely raised the bar of excitement. Even though the movie is not releasing on exact Christmas day, it is expected to break the opening records at the box office on 21st December. Also the highest opening of all time is under Khan’s name (Happy New Year’s 44.97 crores). The movie has every potential to be a record opener and is surely in the race to beat Sanju opening day record.