Zero Trailer Launch + Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday: Mannat Turns To ‘Jannat’!

Diwali calls for celebrations for each one of us but for Shah Rukh Khan, there are early festivities as well and not just one, for multiple reasons! The trailer of his upcoming flick, Zero is slated to release on November 2nd, which also marks his 53rd birthday! Moreover, the superstar has now brought his villa Mannat to limelight as it’s all decked up!

Pictures of lightened up Mannat were doing the rounds on Khan’s fan pages on Twitter. It could be seen that Mannat was getting all prepped up for the above mentioned occassions coming in. It looked all shiny and beautiful in one of the images captured post sunset. There’s for sure Double Dhamaka coming in! Are y’all excited?

Check out the pictures & videos of prepped up Mannat below:

Rehne De, Tu Nahi Samjhega….😘😍

WOW these are few live pics from our King Khan @iamsrk‘s Mannat & it is getting all decorated for much awaited day which is just 3 days away!

It’s a place where thousands of SRKians will be waiting outside to see their Idol/God😍 #3DaysForSRKDay pic.twitter.com/zVZAeRjPus — SRKFANSASSOCIATION (@Srk_bangalore) October 29, 2018

Few more pics to increase our excitement energy & madness as King @iamsrk ‘s Mannat being decorated so incredibly means huge plans are onn for sir @iamsrk 53rd Birthday as Double Dhamaka😍#3DaysToZeroTrailer & #3DaysForSRKDay

Mannat may hi SRKians ki Jannat hai #MannatYatra2K18 pic.twitter.com/ZeeozD45g6 — SRKFANSASSOCIATION (@Srk_bangalore) October 29, 2018

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan had previously celebrated Makar Sankranti on the sets of Zero.

Shah Rukh shared a photograph of himself flying a kite and he said it was fun.

“Celebrated Makar Sankranti the festival of harvesting and happiness for our farmers around the country by flying a kite on Aanand L Rai sets of Zero. Too much fun,” the Don star captioned the image.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero features Shah Rukh in a dwarf avatar. According to Rai, this is a story that celebrates the imperfections in one’s life.

The film, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actors had last featured together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

This will be the first time that Shah Rukh and Rai have collaborated for a project together.