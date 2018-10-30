Kedarnath Teaser: Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan’s Endearing Chemistry Says A Lot Amidst Their Silence!

The teaser of Sushant Singh Rajput & debutante Sara Ali Khan’s much awaited love story drama Kedarnath is out today and purely, it’s stealing hearts! Based on real life events during the mountain tsunami that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013, the teaser simply conveys one thing – get ready to witness the emotional, heart-wrenching yet beautiful moments that you won’t easily be able to get over!

The teaser showcases Sushant as a muslim boy, while Sara seems to be portraying a hindu woman. There’s love in abundance but at the same time, tragedy overpowering it which could be seen in many scenes as destruction is faced due to the floods. There’s a moment which shows Sara being forced into the water, is that supposed to be mean that Sara would die in the climax? Our excitement is piqued to a different level after seeing the teaser, how about you?

Check out the teaser here:



On the eve of teaser release, producer of the film Pragya Kapoor on Monday said the film is not a usual love story.

“Set against the backdrop of nature’s fury, Kedarnath is not an everyday love story. Shooting on virgin and undeveloped terrain was as thrilling as it was draining. This has made the journey to completion a well-earned reward.

“All thanks to the invaluable contributions of the entire cast and crew. We are all charged up about bringing Kedarnath to our audiences,” Pragya said in a statement.

Shot along a 14-km pilgrimage from Gauri Kund to Kedarnath — the 2000-year-old temple of Lord Shiva, the film depicts the love story of Mansoor and Mukku played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara, respectively.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, and produced by RSVP and Guy In The Sky Pictures, Kedarnath carries a tagline Love is a Pilgrimage. The film is slated to release on December 7.