Box Office: Baazaar Is Ordinary On Monday, Badhaai Ho Keeps The Celebrations On!

Though Baazaar had a fair weekend at the Box Office, it had to maintain momentum during the weekdays as well in order to register decent first week numbers. In fact it had to stay really close to Friday numbers of 3.07 crore. Since on Saturday and Sunday the jumps weren’t really huge, it always seemed difficult for the film to come close to the 3 crore mark on Monday.

This is exactly what happened as there was a drop evidenced with 1.70 crore been collected. The film is primarily working in certain up-market centers due to the theme and now it is all boiling down to at least these numbers been maintained right through the weekdays. Baazaar has collected 13.63 crore so far and would stay under 20 crore mark before the close of first week.

As for Badhaai Ho, it has already collected over 20 crore in just four days during the current week and is set to gather a lot more. 2.60 crore more came for the Amit Sharma directed film on Monday and the overall total is now 86.85 crore. The film will now comfortably go past the 90 crore mark this week and then gain an entry into the 100 Crore Club in the third weekend. Blockbuster!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder