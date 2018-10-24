Simmba Action Making Teaser: A Proof Of Why Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty Make A BLOCKBUSTER Combo!

Actor Ranveer Singh is enjoying one of the best moments in life as the actor is soon to get married with beau Deepika Padukone. On the work front too, he is amongst the most after actors with a success of Padmaavat in his kitty. The wacky actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming Simmba, in a full action avatar.

A while ago Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar just shared a sneak peek of Simmba on Twitter. The video showcased the making of fight sequence with Rohit Shetty construing it to the actor, who is seen indulged in a fight with goons. Just by a glimpse, it looks like Ranveer is all set to amaze the audiences, with some spine-chilling action. Like every other flick of Shetty’s, this too promises to be high on extravaganza of action, of course with a dose of comedy.

The ACTION MAN ROHIT SHETTY and the new cop on the block RANVEER SINGH in and as SIMMBA

Sonu Sood and Sara Ali Khan

This is the first collaboration between the blockbuster director Rohit Shetty and powerhouse of energy, Ranveer Singh. For the first time actor will be seen playing the role of cop and it also marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan. It is also reported that Ajay Devgn will make a special appearance in his iconic role of Bajirao Singham. Earlier the movie was to clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero on 21st December, but later it got postponed.

Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in key roles and is slated to release on 28th December.