Zero: The Unique Connect Of Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan!

There is a famous saying in Hindi which goes as “daane daane pe likha hai khaane wale ka naam” (Means every grain is inscribed with the name of the person who eats it)

Superstar Salman Khan will be seen in a special appearance in this Red Chillies Production. Most of us already know that this film was earlier planned with Salman Khan in the lead role but it did not materialize due to the reasons best known to the makers.

This is a norm in any industry and movies keep on shuffling as per the availability, choice and many other factors. But what makes this extremely interesting is the fact that this is not the first time a film initially offered to Salman has been eventually made with Shahrukh. And all those movies have turned out to be landmark and memorable.

Below is the list of movies apart from Zero, which were initiated with Salman but finally fell into SRK’s kitty:

1.) Baazigar: This Abbas-Mustan Blockbuster thriller released in 1993 fetched the first Filmfare Award for the Best Actor for Shahrukh Khan. The revenge drama is widely considered as Shahrukh’s breakthrough performance and opened the gates for super-stardom to follow. The director duo first approached Salman for the role who was reluctant to play the character with negative shades. Sridevi was supposed to play a double role as female lead and when she too turned this down, the roles went to Kajol and Shilpa Shetty.

2.) Josh: This Mansoor Khan’s local gang drama was supposed to feature the Andaz Apna Apna pair of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. When things did not fall into place with these lead actors, respective roles were finally played by Shahrukh Khan and Chandrachur Singh. This movie is also remembered as Aishwarya and SRK played siblings on screen for first and the only time.

3.) Chak De India: This is arguably the best movie of SRK’s illustrious career. Shahrukh played the character of Indian Hockey Team’s Coach ‘Kabir Khan’ to such perfection that it is hard to imagine any other star in that role. Reportedly, Salman Khan wanted to have a different climax with Indo-Pak finale and hence the things did not work out with YRF.

Going by the above mentioned statistics, Zero should turn out to be a memorable movie.

There are many movies which Salman and SRK have done together like Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam to name a few.

