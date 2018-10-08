Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero – Satellite Rights With Zee Network & Digital Rights With Netflix!

Speculations were rife that the satellite rights of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming entertainer, Zero have been sold to Sony Network, however our sources have confirmed that it was a false alarm as SRK has signed a multi-film deal with Zee Network for the satellite rights of his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. The film directed by Aanand L Rai also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead and is one of the most awaited releases of 2018.

Giving insight about the satellite rights deal, a source close to the development revealed, “Red Chillies Entertainment have signed a multiple film deal which include Zero, with Zee Network for a massive sum. Although the amount of the deal has been kept under-wraps, it includes all the films produced by Red Chillies Entertainment – starring or not starring Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from the satellite premiere, a couple of other exclusive shows have also been planned that would be screened on the Zee Network with Shah Rukh Khan and the team of Zero. The exclusive show aside with SRK aside, the trailer of the film would be screened on all the channel’s that belong to the Zee Network on trailer launch day. A concrete and huge marketing plan is in place, and things would be revealed as the film nears its release.” The last few films produced by Red Chillies Entertainment i.e. Raees, Dear Zindagi, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Ittefaq were also premiered on the Zee Network.

Talking about the digital rights, the source confirmed that Netflix is wanting to create a library of all Shah Rukh Khan films and they have signed a deal worth Rs 100’s of crore with Shah Rukh Khan for the digital rights of all his films – past as well as upcoming. Talking about the non-theatrical revenue, the source revealed, “Shah Rukh Khan is one of the best business minds in the industry and none of the films would ever make losses for his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment due to the deals signed for satellite as well as digital rights. Just like all his previous films, even Zero would be in plus for SRK prior to its release. Apart from these two rights, there are several other brand tie-ups in place for Zero which will ensure that all the television channels are loaded with publicity campaign of Zero prior to its release.”

The theatrical trailer of Zero will be unveiled on 2nd November 2018 i.e. Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. The film is an out and out entertainer revolving around a marriage and is slated to hit the big screen during the Christmas 2018 weekend. It is one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most awaited films this decade and is commanding an extremely positive buzz within the trade.